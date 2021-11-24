Mahmudullah officially retires from Test cricket

Mahmudullah was upset when he was axed from the Test squad last year. His omission was mainly enforced by head coach of the Bangladesh team Russell Domingo.
“Leaving a format of which I’ve been a part of for such a long time is not easy. I had always thought of going on a high and I believe this is the right time to end my Test career,” Mahmudullah was quoted as saying in a statement provided by the BCB.
The 35-year old played his 50th and last Test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in July this year with Bangladesh recording a 220-run win. In his final innings, the right-hander made an unbeaten 150, his fifth hundred in Tests, and was adjudged the player of the match.
The all-rounder got his Test cap back in 2009 against West Indies. He scored a total of 2914 runs in Tests at an average of 33.49 and took 43 wickets with the five-wicket haul in his debut. He has also captained Bangladesh in six Test matches.
“I want to extend my gratitude to the BCB president for supporting me when I returned to the Test team. I thank my teammates and the support staff for always encouraging me and believing in my ability. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play Test cricket for Bangladesh and I will cherish the many memories,” Mahmudullah added.
However, the right-handed off-spinning all-rounder will continue to play limited-over cricket at the international level.