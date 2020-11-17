Mahmudullah to lead Khulna in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad will lead the Gemcon Khulna in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 starting from 24 November at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Gemcon Sports, the sponsor of Gemcon Khulna team, confirmed Mahmudullah as their captain for the event, reports news agency UNB.

“We are delighted to be participating in Bangabandhu T20 Cup with Gemcon Khulna. We are really excited to have both Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan in our team this year. Mahmudullah Riyad, the Bangladesh national T20I captain will be leading the Gemcon Khulna team as captain. He has previously led the Khulna Titans for three seasons with many successes in Bangladesh Premier League T20. We look forward to playing positive cricket with the goal to be champions in this prestigious tournament,” as Kazi Inam Ahmed, managing director of Gemcon Sports, quoted in a press release.