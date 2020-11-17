Mahmudullah to lead Khulna in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad will lead the Gemcon Khulna in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 starting from 24 November at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.
Gemcon Sports, the sponsor of Gemcon Khulna team, confirmed Mahmudullah as their captain for the event, reports news agency UNB.
“We are delighted to be participating in Bangabandhu T20 Cup with Gemcon Khulna. We are really excited to have both Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan in our team this year. Mahmudullah Riyad, the Bangladesh national T20I captain will be leading the Gemcon Khulna team as captain. He has previously led the Khulna Titans for three seasons with many successes in Bangladesh Premier League T20. We look forward to playing positive cricket with the goal to be champions in this prestigious tournament,” as Kazi Inam Ahmed, managing director of Gemcon Sports, quoted in a press release.
Mahmudullah has previously led Khulna Titans, which is also a team backed by Gemcon Sports, in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
“I was tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday. So I am excited to be back to the field soon. I would like to thank Gemcon Khulna owner Kazi Inam Ahmed and the team management for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead Gemcon Khulna in Bangabandhu T20 Cup,” Mahmudullah told in the statement.
“Speaking of the team, I think we have a fantastic balance in the squad. Bowling-wise we have a strong attack with Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain and young Hasan Mahmud, who are very much capable and we have seen that over the years. Shakib Al Hasan and Rishad Hossain are also there to add variety to the attack,” he added.
Gemcon Khulna will start the tournament campaign taking on Fortune Barishal in the evening game on the opening day of the tournament.
Squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Anamul Haque, Shamim Patwary, Ariful Haque, Shafiul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Salman Hossain, Jahurul Islam