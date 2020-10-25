Mahmudullah XI beat Najmul XI to clinch the title

Mahmudullah XI on Sunday outclassed Najmul XI to clinch the BCB President’s Cup title by seven wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Najmul XI were asked to bat first after losing the toss and posted a below par total of 173 runs riding on the wonderful innings of 75 runs off Irfaan Shukkur. In reply, Liton Das (68), and Imrul Kaeys (53) hit the fifties for Mahmudullah XI, and they won the title, reports UNB.

Mahmudullah XI ended up on 177 for three in 29.4 overs and won the game in a canter with seven wickets and more than 20 overs to spare. But this was an occasion where the bowlers deserve the credit for having done the hard work earlier, bowling the Najmul XI out for a paltry total of just 173, in 47.1 overs.