Man arrested for threatening Shakib

The man who threatened cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
RAB-9 assistant superintendent of police (Media) Obain confirmed this to Prothom Alo. The arrested person is Mohsin Talukdar.
The police official said Mohsin was arrested from Sunamganj at around 11am on Tuesday.
Police on Monday filed a case against Mohsin under the Digital Security Act with Jalalabad police station.
Jalalabad police station officer-in-charge Akil Uddin confirmed this. He said sub-inspector Mahbub Morshed filed the case.
Mohsin fled his home after the video threat had gone viral and triggered huge outcry.
He is a resident of Sahpur Talukarpara village in Sylhet sadar upazila. He was live on his Facebook account at 12:07am on Saturday.
The 25-year-old youth threatened to hack Shakib to death for attending a function of Kali Puja in Kolkata recently.
He came on live again at 6:00am on Saturday and apologised for his earlier video. He also urged Shakib to apologlise to the nation.
Meanwhile, Shakib on Monday circulated a video message clarifying his attendance of the Kali Puja function and breaking a fan's cell phone.