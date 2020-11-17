Man arrested for threatening Shakib

Sylhet Office
default-image

The man who threatened cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

RAB-9 assistant superintendent of police (Media) Obain confirmed this to Prothom Alo. The arrested person is Mohsin Talukdar.

The police official said Mohsin was arrested from Sunamganj at around 11am on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Police on Monday filed a case against Mohsin under the Digital Security Act with Jalalabad police station.

Jalalabad police station officer-in-charge Akil Uddin confirmed this. He said sub-inspector Mahbub Morshed filed the case.

Mohsin fled his home after the video threat had gone viral and triggered huge outcry.

He is a resident of Sahpur Talukarpara village in Sylhet sadar upazila. He was live on his Facebook account at 12:07am on Saturday.

The 25-year-old youth threatened to hack Shakib to death for attending a function of Kali Puja in Kolkata recently.

He came on live again at 6:00am on Saturday and apologised for his earlier video. He also urged Shakib to apologlise to the nation.

Meanwhile, Shakib on Monday circulated a video message clarifying his attendance of the Kali Puja function and breaking a fan's cell phone.

Advertisement

More News

Former Bangladesh U-19 batsman commits suicide

Former Bangladesh U-19 batsman commits suicide

BCB announces full schedule of Bangabandhu T20 Cup Cricket

Beximco Dhaka will play Minister Group Rajshahi in the opening match on Wednesday

England to tour Sri Lanka without the quarantine stipulated for Bangladesh

England will visit Sri Lanka next January

Pucovski keeping hype at bay ahead of India series

Will Pucovski of Victoria bats during day 3 of the Round 4 Marsh Sheffield Shield cricket match between the Victoria Bushrangers and the Western Australia Western Warriors at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, Australia, on 10 November 2020