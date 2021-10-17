Cricket

T20I World Cup

Maqsood helps Oman thrash Papua New Guinea in World Cup opener

AFP
Muscat, Oman
Oman's Kaleemullah (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Papua New Guinea's captain Assad Vala (not pictured) during the ICC men’s Twenty20I World Cup cricket match between Oman and Papua New Guinea at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat on 17 October, 2021
Oman's Kaleemullah (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Papua New Guinea's captain Assad Vala (not pictured) during the ICC men’s Twenty20I World Cup cricket match between Oman and Papua New Guinea at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat on 17 October, 2021AFP

Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood returned bowling figures of 4-20 to set up a 10-wicket win for hosts Oman in the Twenty20 World Cup opener against debutants Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

Maqsood's four wickets, including three in one over, kept Papua New Guinea to 129 for nine in the first round match at the Al Amerat ground outside Muscat.

Openers Aqib Ilyas (50 from 43 balls) and Jatinder Singh (73 from 42) then clattered the PNG bowlers around the ground without being parted to steer Oman home with 6.2 overs to spare, handing Papua New Guinea a tough lesson in their first ever World Cup outing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maqsood remained the hero with his left-arm spin as he struck thrice in one over to rattle PNG who had lost both their openers for nought.

Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala, who made 56 off 43 balls, and Charles Amini, who smashed 37, hit back with an attacking third-wicket partnership of 81.

default-image

But Mohammad Nadeem ran out the left-handed Amini with a direct throw at the non-striker's end to break the stand and that opened the door for Maqsood.

New-ball bowlers Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah, who goes by just one name, took two wickets each.

Advertisement
Read more from Cricket
Advertisement