Maqsood helps Oman thrash Papua New Guinea in World Cup opener

Maqsood remained the hero with his left-arm spin as he struck thrice in one over to rattle PNG who had lost both their openers for nought.
Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala, who made 56 off 43 balls, and Charles Amini, who smashed 37, hit back with an attacking third-wicket partnership of 81.
But Mohammad Nadeem ran out the left-handed Amini with a direct throw at the non-striker's end to break the stand and that opened the door for Maqsood.
New-ball bowlers Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah, who goes by just one name, took two wickets each.