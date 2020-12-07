Mashrafe to play for Khulna in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is finally set to make a comeback to competitive cricket after a long gap of nine months as Gemcon Khulna picked him up for the remaining part of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, reports UNB.



Mashrafe, also a lawmaker, wasn't listed in the players draft for this event due to concern over his fitness. But the pace-bowler has started practice recently which made the teams eager to bid for him.



Fortune Barishal was the first team to show interest to rope him in. After them, Minister Group Rajshahi, Gemcon Khulna and Beximco Dhaka also came up to secure his service.





