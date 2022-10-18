UAE's Meiyappan claims first hat-trick of 2022 T20 World Cup

Karthik Meiyappan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took the first hat-trick of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia on Tuesday, stunning Sri Lanka.

Asian champions Sri Lanka were motoring at 117-2 in the 15th over when the leg-break bowler struck, removing Bhanuka Rajapaksa (five off eight balls), Charith Asalanka (0) and Dasun Shanaka (0) in successive balls.