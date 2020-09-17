Maxwell, Carey go 'hit or bust' to inspire Australia's unlikely win

"We were really focused out there and we had a really good idea of what we wanted to do as far as keeping up the run rate was concerned and try and take it as deep as possible," said Maxwell after being named man of the match and man of the series.

"It was amazing. Coming it at five wickets down for 70-odd (runs), it was probably hit or bust at that stage. If we lost another wicket in the next five or 10 overs, it was going to be pretty hard to expect the bowlers to do a job with the bat for us.

"But once our partnership started to build, we could take a couple of risks, get away with a few and ride that momentum," Maxwell told a news conference.

Carey survived a dismissal off a Jofra Archer no ball when he had scored nine runs before going on to reached his maiden ODI hundred.