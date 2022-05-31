McCullum to bring ‘heart-on-sleeve’ play to England

Along with new England skipper Ben Stokes and a new managing director in Rob Key, McCullum has been charged with turning around a team that has managed one win in 17 tests.

Stead said McCullum, along with former Black Caps head coach Mike Hesson, had been the catalyst for change in New Zealand cricket and would waste little time making his mark in his new role.

“I have no doubt, knowing Baz (McCullum), that he will have an instant impact,” Stead told reporters.

“Brendon will bring that heart-on-the-sleeve type (of) play, I’m sure, into that England squad.