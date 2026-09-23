'Big dream' at Asian Games, Litton also has eyes on Olympics
The press conference scheduled for 1:30pm was delayed by about 20 minutes. The reason was that T20 captain Litton Das, who was supposed to speak, was still on the field playing a practice match. He appeared before reporters almost immediately after the match ended at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. The occasion was somewhat different this time.
Cricketers regularly play bilateral series and take part in the World Cup or Asia Cup. But this time, Litton and his teammates are heading to the Asian Games. Although Bangladesh has often sent second-string teams to cricket events at such multi-sport Games, this time the national team is going. For Litton, too, this will be his first experience of competing at the Games.
The excitement was evident in the T20 captain’s voice.
“Playing for the national team itself is a big thing, and playing at a place like this is also a big thing. Normally, if you win (a tournament), you win a trophy, but here you have the chance to win gold. It’s a big dream, and I think every cricketer is excited.”
Alongside the excitement, there is also pressure of expectations on Litton and his teammates. Bangladesh have traditionally looked to cricket for medals at the Asian Games. This time, Bangladesh’s women’s cricket team could not even win a bronze medal. Apart from wushu, there has yet to be any medal for Bangladesh in other events. The expectation of winning a medal is therefore greater from the men’s cricket team.
Litton said, “I can say one thing: our players are very interested in this because this tournament doesn’t come around every time. You get franchise leagues or national-team tournaments every year. But this event is very rare. Every player is very excited, and we will try to fulfil the big dream.”
For now, Litton is focused on reaching the final of the Asian Games cricket tournament.
“We are looking at how we can reach the final. Because if you play in the final, you have a chance to win gold. In cricket, as we always say, it’s about taking it match by match. We’ll go match by match.”
Bangladesh have not enjoyed much success at the Games. Far from winning medals at the Olympics, the number of events in which Bangladeshi athletes have even qualified directly for the Olympics is limited. This time, however, cricket presents an opportunity. Cricket will be included at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
The qualification equation, however, is quite complicated. Of the six teams, the highest-ranked team from each of Asia, Africa, Oceania and Europe will qualify directly. The host United States will also qualify directly if it is ranked among the top 15 in the ICC T20 rankings.
The remaining team will come through a qualifying tournament.
Bangladesh will have to compete with New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka for a place.
If Bangladesh qualify for the Olympics, there will also be a significant opportunity to achieve success in cricket. Litton wants such an achievement to inspire athletes from other sports as well.
The captain said, “Being able to do something for the country is a huge thing. And if it comes through sport, why not? We are different in cricket. But if something we do can contribute to the development of the Games or create opportunities for other sports, we will try to do that.”
Because of their higher ranking, Bangladesh will enter the Asian Games directly at the quarter-final stage. Their opponent for the match at 11:00am on 28 September has yet to be decided.