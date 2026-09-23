'Big dream' at Asian Games, Litton also has eyes on Olympics

The press conference scheduled for 1:30pm was delayed by about 20 minutes. The reason was that T20 captain Litton Das, who was supposed to speak, was still on the field playing a practice match. He appeared before reporters almost immediately after the match ended at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. The occasion was somewhat different this time.

Cricketers regularly play bilateral series and take part in the World Cup or Asia Cup. But this time, Litton and his teammates are heading to the Asian Games. Although Bangladesh has often sent second-string teams to cricket events at such multi-sport Games, this time the national team is going. For Litton, too, this will be his first experience of competing at the Games.

The excitement was evident in the T20 captain’s voice.

“Playing for the national team itself is a big thing, and playing at a place like this is also a big thing. Normally, if you win (a tournament), you win a trophy, but here you have the chance to win gold. It’s a big dream, and I think every cricketer is excited.”

Alongside the excitement, there is also pressure of expectations on Litton and his teammates. Bangladesh have traditionally looked to cricket for medals at the Asian Games. This time, Bangladesh’s women’s cricket team could not even win a bronze medal. Apart from wushu, there has yet to be any medal for Bangladesh in other events. The expectation of winning a medal is therefore greater from the men’s cricket team.