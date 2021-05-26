Miraz world's 2nd, Mustafiz 9th

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz played a pivotal role claiming seven wickets in two matches—four wickets in first ODI, three in second one—to clinch Bangladesh the ODI series against Sri Lanka for the first time.

For this performance, Miraz has been promoted to the 2nd position in men’s ODI bowling ranking by gaining 725 rating points. Along with Mehidy Hasan, medium fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has also climbed to the 9th position with 652 rating points.