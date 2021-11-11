Mitchell says 'awesome' to see Kiwis in final

Opener Daryl Mitchell on Wednesday said it was "awesome" to play a leading role in New Zealand's five-wicket win over England and reach their first ever Twenty20I World Cup final.

Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 72 after Jimmy Neesham turned the semi-final on its head with a 11-ball 27 to help New Zealand chase down their target of 167 in 19 overs in Abu Dhabi.

It will be the third world final for Kane Williamson's team in two years after they lost to England in the 2019 50-over World Cup and then beat India in the inaugural Test championship earlier in 2021.