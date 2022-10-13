Liton, Shakib propel Tigers to 173 vs Pakistan

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das hit a fifty each and propelled Bangladesh to a challenging total of 173 for six against Pakistan on Thursday, UNB reports.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar opened the innings for Bangladesh.

Soumya scored four from as many balls while Shanto failed one more time to justify his inclusion in the T20 team. He made 12 off 15 balls.

After the openers continued on a dismal batting display, Liton Das was firm at one end of the wicket coming to bat at three. Shakib Al Hasan joined him in the third wicket stand.