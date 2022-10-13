Liton, Shakib propel Tigers to 173 vs Pakistan

Despite having a hamstring injury, Liton was batting so well. He scored his fifty off just 31 balls with five fours and one six.
Before falling prey to Mohammad Nawaz for 69 off 42 balls, Liton partnered Shakib in the third wicket stand and they added 88 runs off 55 deliveries — the best partnership Bangladesh got in this Tri- Series.
After Liton’s dismissal, Shakib took charge on the Pakistani attack. He fell for 68 off 42 balls with seven fours and three sixes.
Eventually, Bangladesh ended up on 173 for six — their highest in this event. Before Thursday’s match, Bangladesh lost three matches in a row.
Bangladesh made two changes in this match, replacing Mosaddek Hossain and Ebadot Hossain with Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud.