Liton, Shakib propel Tigers to 173 vs Pakistan

Bangladesh's Litton Das (R) plays a shot in front of Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan during the Twenty20 tri-series cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on 13 October, 2022AFP

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das hit a fifty each and propelled Bangladesh to a challenging total of 173 for six against Pakistan on Thursday, UNB reports.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar opened the innings for Bangladesh.

Soumya scored four from as many balls while Shanto failed one more time to justify his inclusion in the T20 team. He made 12 off 15 balls.

After the openers continued on a dismal batting display, Liton Das was firm at one end of the wicket coming to bat at three. Shakib Al Hasan joined him in the third wicket stand.

Despite having a hamstring injury, Liton was batting so well. He scored his fifty off just 31 balls with five fours and one six.

Before falling prey to Mohammad Nawaz for 69 off 42 balls, Liton partnered Shakib in the third wicket stand and they added 88 runs off 55 deliveries — the best partnership Bangladesh got in this Tri- Series.

After Liton’s dismissal, Shakib took charge on the Pakistani attack. He fell for 68 off 42 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Eventually, Bangladesh ended up on 173 for six — their highest in this event. Before Thursday’s match, Bangladesh lost three matches in a row.

Bangladesh made two changes in this match, replacing Mosaddek Hossain and Ebadot Hossain with Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud.

