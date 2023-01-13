Rangpur edge past Khulna in a low-scoring affair

Veteran Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik’s 44 off 36 balls and a timely hit from Azmatullah Omarzai guided Rangpur Riders to a four-wicket win over Khulna Tigers in a low-scoring match in the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

After losing five wickets for 90, Malik and Shamim Hossain (eight not out off four) formed a 33-run partnership off 17 balls that got Rangpur close to the target.