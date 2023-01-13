Cricket

Rangpur edge past Khulna in a low-scoring affair

Sports Correspondent

Veteran Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik’s 44 off 36 balls and a timely hit from Azmatullah Omarzai guided Rangpur Riders to a four-wicket win over Khulna Tigers in a low-scoring match in the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

After losing five wickets for 90, Malik and Shamim Hossain (eight not out off four) formed a 33-run partnership off 17 balls that got Rangpur close to the target.

Mohammad Saifuddin threatened a twist at the tail by dismissing Malik in the penultimate over, leaving Wahab Riaz seven runs to defend in the final over.

But Azmatullah Omarzai hit a six off Wahab in the second ball of the last over to dispel all doubts over the outcome.

Earlier, medium pacer Robiul Haque claimed 4-22 as Khulna were bundled out for a mere 130 in 19.2 overs.

Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan top scored for Khulna with 34 off 23 balls while skipper Yasir Ali and Mohammad Saifuddin chipped in with 25 and 22 respectively.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment