Rangpur edge past Khulna in a low-scoring affair

Mohammad Saifuddin threatened a twist at the tail by dismissing Malik in the penultimate over, leaving Wahab Riaz seven runs to defend in the final over.
But Azmatullah Omarzai hit a six off Wahab in the second ball of the last over to dispel all doubts over the outcome.
Earlier, medium pacer Robiul Haque claimed 4-22 as Khulna were bundled out for a mere 130 in 19.2 overs.
Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan top scored for Khulna with 34 off 23 balls while skipper Yasir Ali and Mohammad Saifuddin chipped in with 25 and 22 respectively.