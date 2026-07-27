Bangladesh unveils squad for first Australia Test, Soumya returns

Soumya, who last played a Test against the West Indies in February 2021, replaced Mahmudul Hasan Joy after scoring 633 runs in seven National Cricket League— Bangladesh’s first-class domestic event— matches last season to finish as the competition's leading run-scorer.

"Soumya has played international cricket for a long time," Bashar said on Monday. "The pace and bounce we expect in Australia are conditions he is familiar with."

Mahmudul, meanwhile, will join the Bangladesh A squad after a lean run at the top of the order. He has reached fifty once in his last six Test innings, four of which ended in single-digit scores.