New Zealand avoid Pakistan whitewash despite Iftikhar run blitz

Henry Shipley and Rachin Ravindra shared six wickets as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs in the fifth and final one-day international in Karachi on Sunday.

The victory meant New Zealand avoided being swept in the five game series, which Pakistan won 4-1.

New Zealand batted first and were bowled out for 299 in 49.3 overs with half centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham.

Fast bowler Shipley then took 3-34 and spinner Ravindra a career best 3-65 as New Zealand survived a brilliant 72-ball 94 not out by Iftikhar Ahmed to dismiss Pakistan for 252 in 46.1 overs.

The defeat means Pakistan's rise to number one in the ODI rankings lasted just 48 hours and they are now third behind Australia and India.