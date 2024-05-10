4th T20I
Bangladesh lose 9 wickets for 42 runs in 8.3 overs
When Bangladesh were looking set for a big target of nearly 200 after the opening partnership of 101 runs in 11.2 overs, the turnaround began.
The Tigers could not even play out their stipulated 20 overs in the 4th Twenty20 international match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday.
Combined effort of the bowlers and fielders of Zimbabwe forced the hosts to be content with just 143 runs, losing all wickets in 19.5 overs. The visitors need only 144 runs from their 20 overs.
Luke Jongwe was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. He took three wickets giving away 20 runs in three overs while Brian Bennett and Richard Ngarava scalped two each.
Earlier, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first.
Bangladesh started their innings with an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and were hoping to win the remaining two games in order to get off to a solid finish before the T20I World Cup.
Two southpaw openers Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar, especially Tanzid, provided a fluent start, scoring 57 runs in the powerplay. Tanzid did the bulk of the scoring with 40 off 27 balls.
Soumya was rather quiet at the other end with just 6 off 9 balls. But he led the charge in the next phase of the game. Tanzid Hasan scored his second T20I fifty in 34 balls with seven 4’s and a 6.
The two gathered 101 runs in 11.1 overs before Tanzid returned to pavilion scoring 52 runs off 37 deliveries. Soumya (41 off 34) also departed after four balls in the same over.
From then on it’s all about the comeback of Zimbabwe bowlers and fielders.
Bangladesh made three changes in the playing with Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar replacing Mahmudullah, Litton Das and Mohammad Saifuddin.
The visiting side also made two changes in their team. Ryan Burl and Richard Ngarava replaced Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine.