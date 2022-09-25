All-round Shakib wins it for Guyana

The Bangladesh skipper had claimed three wickets in his previous two games for Guyana.

On Sunday, Shakib was in fine bowling form as he claimed the wickets of Tim Seifert (13 off 17 balls), Andre Russell (12 off eight) and Narine (19 off 12) and ran out Nicholas Pooran (one off two) with a direct hit.

Shakib is currently taking part in the CPL whereas the rest of the T20 squad is in the UAE for a two-match series against the hosts, which begins on Sunday.