All-round Shakib wins it for Guyana

The left-hander came to the middle after Guyana lost its second wicket in the eighth over. Shakib hit four fours and a six in his innings before getting stumped off Caribbean spinner Sunil Narine in the 15th over.
After Shakib’s dismissal, a quickfire 22 off seven balls from Odean Smith powered Guyana to 173-6.
Shakib was Gayana’s second highest scorer of the innings after opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made 60 off 42 balls.
The Bangladesh skipper had claimed three wickets in his previous two games for Guyana.
On Sunday, Shakib was in fine bowling form as he claimed the wickets of Tim Seifert (13 off 17 balls), Andre Russell (12 off eight) and Narine (19 off 12) and ran out Nicholas Pooran (one off two) with a direct hit.
Shakib is currently taking part in the CPL whereas the rest of the T20 squad is in the UAE for a two-match series against the hosts, which begins on Sunday.