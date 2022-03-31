Mosaddek leads Abahani to third victory

Captain Mosaddek struck 88 from 65 balls with eight fours and five sixes and followed it with 1-18 to script Abahani's victory. His effort trumped a valiant 93 ball-107 of Sikandar Raza.

Abahani compiled a hefty 333-5 after being sent to bat first. Apart from Mosaddek's whirlwind knock, Naim Sheikh hit 60 while Hanuma Vihari and Towhid Hridoy made identical 45 runs.

Afif Hossain later hammered 35 off just 11 to push the total past 300 runs mark.

Shinepukur lost Rakin Ahmed and Mahidul Islam Ankan cheaply but they got going well thanks to Avisekh Mitra and Sikandar Raza and kept the chase alive. Afif Hossain grabbed the wicket of both to help Abahani bounce back.