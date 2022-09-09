Nepal cricket captain Lamichhane denies rape allegation

Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane on Friday denied allegations that he raped a 17-year-old girl and said he would go home to fight his case.

A Nepali court has issued an arrest warrant for the 22-year-old, who is playing in the Caribbean Premier League, and he has been suspended from his leadership position.

The teenage girl, along with her guardian, filed a complaint against the player earlier this week, alleging that he raped her in a hotel room in Kathmandu last month after they met and went out.