Australia get a taste of Nahid Rana

Pace, aggression and bounce.

If those three qualities define Nahid Rana, then Australia experienced the full package yesterday, Tuesday.

He did not take five wickets. His figures read four for 41 from 10 overs. A glance through Nahid Rana’s 12-match One Day International (ODI) career will reveal two bowling performances that are statistically superior. The fast bowler has already claimed two five-wicket hauls.

Yet his four wickets in the first ODI against Australia may well rank among the most significant performances of his career.

Why?

Because the opposition was Australia.