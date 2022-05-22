Mumbai knock Delhi out, Bangalore enter play-offs

Ishan Kishan's 48 and a late cameo by Tim David helped Mumbai Indians down Delhi Capitals by five wickets, a result that allowed Royal Challengers Bangalore to sneak into the IPL play-offs on Saturday.

Chasing 160 for victory, David lifted Mumbai from a precarious 95-3 in 14.3 overs to smash 34 off 11 balls as they achieved the target with five balls to spare and knock Delhi out of the final-four race.

"I know a couple of teams were watching us keenly but for us it was important to get what we wanted to get out of this game," said Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma as his side -- most successful in IPL with five titles -- ended bottom of the 10-team table with 10 losses from 14 matches.