Mushfiq to skip WI tour to perform hajj

The Bangladesh team is scheduled to leave for the Caribbean islands on 5 June to play two Tests, three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals against the West Indies.
Mushfiq is the fourth name to enter the unavailable list for the tour. Pacers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and spinner Nayeem Hasan have already been ruled out of the Test series due to injuries.
The series will begin with the first Test starting on 16 June in Antigua. The second Test will take place in Saint Lucia from 24 June.
The T20Is will take place on 2, 3 and 7 July. The tour will end with the three ODIs, which will be played on 10, 13 and 16 July.