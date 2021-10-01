Mushfiqur keeps up good form ahead of T20 WC

The senior batsman was going through a bad patch as he had recently scored just 39 runs in the five-match T20 International series against New Zealand with two ducks.

As the country’s most dependable batsmen’s form was worrying, he willingly made him available for the Bangladesh A team in the series to regain his form ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in Oman and United Arab Emirates.

However when Mushfiqur returned to form, it was Bangladesh A team’s captain Mominul Haque who played the pivotal role in the comprehensive victory.