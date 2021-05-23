Mushfiqur, Miraz hand Bangladesh victory over Sri Lanka

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah smashed respective fifties before Mehidy Hasan bagged four wickets to help Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first ODI on Sunday.

With this win Bangladesh has taken 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. While Mehidy Hasan picked four, Mustafizur Rahman bagged three wickets to bundle out Sri Lanka for 224.

Half-centuries from Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur, and Mahmudullah had helped Bangladesh put up 257 despite a slow start. In reply, Sri Lanka fell 34 runs short of the target.

Chasing 258, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start scoring 30 runs before the completion of the fifth over. Danushka Gunathilaka (21) smashed five fours in quick time but got out on the last ball of the fifth over.