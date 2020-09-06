Mustafizur says playing for Bangladesh more important than IPL

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman made it clear that he would love to play for Bangladesh rather than playing for lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mustafizur was offered by at least two IPL teams to play for this edition of the tournament which is being held at Dubai due to the COVID-19 fear.

The pacer, adorably called as ‘The Fizz’, went unsold in the IPL auction but since the IPL teams lost some players for the COVID-19 reason, they were interested to rope in the Bangladeshi fast bowler.