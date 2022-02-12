Mustafizur sold to Delhi, no takers for Shakib in IPL mega auction

Bangladesh pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman was sold to Delhi Capitals for his base price of INR 20 million (US$266,000) during the mega auction of Indian Premier League (IPL), reports BSS.

Delhi would be Mustafizur's fourth IPL team in five years after playing in Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. He started his IPL journey in 2016 when Sunrisers Hyderabad recruited him.

Mustafizur's performance was key in helping Hyderabad become champion in that edition. He was adjudged Emerging Player of the IPL in that year and till now remained only overseas player to have achieved that feat.