Mustafizur unlikely in 3rd T20I against Pakistan

After bowling one ball of the third over, he left the field, just after a drama unfolded as a fan invaded the ground of Sher-e-Bangla just to touch Mustafizur.
A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release said that Mustafizur’s condition will be reassessed tomorrow (Sunday) after which a decision for his participation in the third match will be taken.
“Mustafizur felt sudden pain in his side during his second over of bowling today. His condition will be reassessed again tomorrow (Sunday) and a decision will be made on whether he will be match-fit for the final T20 international of the series,” the press release addedd.