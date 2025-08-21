Sathira Zakir to officiate matches in Bangladesh-Netherlands series

Female umpire Sathira Zakir Jessy has been appointed as a match official in the three-match T20 International series between Bangladesh and Netherlands.

Sathira Zakir, a former cricketer of Bangladesh national Women's Cricket team, will officiate all three matches to be held in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

She will be seen as fourth umpire in the first and third T20 while will act as TV umpire in the second game, according to the match official lists sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday.