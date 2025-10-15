Sami’s five-for seals Afghanistan’s 200-run rout of Bangladesh

Afghanistan crushed Bangladesh by a big margin of 200 runs in the third and final One Day International ODI on Tuesday, completing a 3-0 clean sweep in emphatic style at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, of the UAE.

Young fast bowler Bilal Sami delivered a spell for the ages, claiming 5 for 33 — his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs — as Bangladesh folded for just 93 in 27.1 overs chasing a target of 294.

It was Afghanistan’s biggest win in ODI history at this venue, and a performance that underscored their growing confidence in the 50-over format.