Conway hits 92 as New Zealand make 200-3 against Australia

Opener Devon Conway carried his bat with a majestic unbeaten 92 as New Zealand set an imposing 200-3 against Australia in the opening Super 12 game at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday in Sydney.

Conway's knock came from 58 balls with seven fours and two sixes, joining a select group to make 90 or more at a World Cup.

Hosts Australia are defending champions with the sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground clash a repeat of the 2021 final in Dubai that Australia won by eight-wickets.