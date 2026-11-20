Towhid Hridoy has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. The batter was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against South Africa in Johannesburg last Wednesday.

Hridoy breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This article covers showing dissent at an umpire’s decision in an international match.