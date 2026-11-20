Johannesburg Test
Towhid Hridoy fined 40pc match fee for showing dissent at umpires
Towhid Hridoy has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. The batter was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against South Africa in Johannesburg last Wednesday.
Hridoy breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This article covers showing dissent at an umpire’s decision in an international match.
Along with the fine, two demerit points have been added to Hridoy’s disciplinary record. This is his first offence in the last 24 months.
The incident took place after play was stopped due to bad light on the fourth day. At the time, the two on-field umpires, Ahsan Raza and Alex Wharf, were walking past the Bangladesh team’s dressing-room balcony.
Hridoy then criticised the umpires’ decision and argued that play should have been stopped earlier. At the time, his behaviour towards the umpires was aggressive and inappropriate.
Hridoy admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC Elite Panel Match Referee Andy Pycroft. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.
The two on-field umpires, Ahsan Raza and Alex Wharf, third umpire Asif Yaqoob, and fourth umpire Lubabalo Gcuma brought the charges against Hridoy.
According to the ICC Code of Conduct, the minimum penalty for a Level 1 offence is an official reprimand. The maximum penalty is a fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.
If a player receives four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points. This results in the player facing a ban.