Yasir’s fight goes in vain as Comilla edge Khulna in thriller

Captain Yasir Ali’s fight went in vain as Khulna Tigers suffered a four-run defeat to Comilla Victorians in a last-ball thriller in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Yasir remained unbeaten on 30 off 19 after Andrew Balbirnie made 38 off 31 balls and Shai Hope scored 33 off 32 deliveries but could only take Khulna to 161-6 in 20 overs.

Earlier, half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Liton Das took Comilla Victorians to a competitive 165-2 in 20 overs, which proved to be sufficient.