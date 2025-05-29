BCB president Faruque Ahmed likely to ‘resign’

Will Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed resign? The recent developments are indicating towards that. However, there are questions as to whether he is resigning voluntarily or not.

Reliable sources say the BCB president had a meeting with youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain on Wednesday. In the meeting, the adviser gave him a message that the government wants to bring a change to the top post of the BCB.

However, the current BCB boss was not provided with any explanation. Asked about this over the phone, the BCB president admitted that he met the youth and sports adviser. But he did not disclose the agenda of the meeting.