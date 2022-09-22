Tigers leave for UAE to gain winning momentum

Nurul was brimming with confident and pride at the airport before the departure on Thursday.
"Playing a match for Bangladesh is a matter of pride. We are hoping for a good practice before the World Cup. If we may return winning the confidence we will get will help his in New Zealand tour and World Cup. We lost some matches recently but if we may get habituated with winning, the team combination and the situation of the team will change. We are targeting that," said Nurul to the media.
Nurul also believes the absence of ace all-rounder Shakib will also bring some advantage.
"Every team wants a player like Shakib vai. But his absence will create an opportunity for someone else. I always speak with Shakib vai. He is currently busy with CPL. We will meet face to face in New Zealand."
The practice matches will take place on 25 and 27 September at Dubai International Stadium. Both the matches will start at 6:00 pm Bangladesh time. Bangladesh will return on 28 September.
Upon return the team is supposed to leave for New Zealand on 30 September to take part in a triangular series with Pakistan and hosts New Zealand. Shakib is expected to join the team there. Bangladesh will fly to Australia from there to participate in the World Cup.