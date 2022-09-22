Tigers leave for UAE to gain winning momentum

Nurul was brimming with confident and pride at the airport before the departure on Thursday.

"Playing a match for Bangladesh is a matter of pride. We are hoping for a good practice before the World Cup. If we may return winning the confidence we will get will help his in New Zealand tour and World Cup. We lost some matches recently but if we may get habituated with winning, the team combination and the situation of the team will change. We are targeting that," said Nurul to the media.