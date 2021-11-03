Nabi dethrones Shakib in ICC all-rounders ranking

Two successive half-centuries in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 have helped Pakistan captain Babar Azam to overtake England’s David Malan and grab the no. 1 position for T20 batters.
Babar hit 51 against Afghanistan and 70 against Namibia to lead the 2009 champions into the semi-finals, is at the top for the sixth time in his career. The 27-year-old had first attained top position on January 28, 2018. He is presently also ranked No. 1 in ODIs.
Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has topped the bowling charts for the first time in his career after two successive three-wicket hauls against South Africa and England.
Along the way, he replaces South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi, who was at the top since 10 April this year.
There is no Bangladeshi at the top 10 in the ranking of batters and bowlers. The ranking is fittingly reflecting Bangladesh’s dismal show in the current World Cup. The Tigers have lost all four matches they have played in the Super 12s stage.