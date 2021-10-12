Narine stars as Kolkata end captain Kohli's IPL dream

Sunil Narine scored with bat and ball to help Kolkata Knight Riders to victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday and end Virat Kohli's hopes of an Indian Premier League title as captain.

Bangalore crashed out of the Twenty20 tournament after losing the eliminator by four wickets in Sharjah with Kohli bowing out as leader of the franchise that has never won the IPL.

The 32-year-old Kohli, who had announced at the start of the resumed IPL in the United Arab Emirates that he will step down as captain of the side this season, said he gave his "best".

"I've tried my best to create a culture where youngsters could come and play expressive cricket," said Kohli.

"All I can say is that I have given my best. I have given my 120 per cent to this franchise and will continue giving it as a player on the field."