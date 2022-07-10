Nasum makes debut as Bangladesh opt to bowl first against West Indies

nasuBangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the opening game of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against West Indies at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, BSS reports.

The match which was delayed by rain by 2:15 hours will be a 41-over affair.

Bangladesh however handed debut to left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed who had already played 22 T20I matches.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said he chose to bowl first as the pitch was under cover for two days. He also said the team will miss the experience of Shakib Al Hasan who took rest from the ODI series.