Nasum makes debut as Bangladesh opt to bowl first against West Indies

nasuBangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the opening game of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against West Indies at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, BSS reports.
The match which was delayed by rain by 2:15 hours will be a 41-over affair.
Bangladesh however handed debut to left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed who had already played 22 T20I matches.
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said he chose to bowl first as the pitch was under cover for two days. He also said the team will miss the experience of Shakib Al Hasan who took rest from the ODI series.
Bangladesh were whitewashed in two-match Test series and also lost the three-match T20I series by 2-0 while the first T20I was washed away in rain.
But they expected to bounce back in winning way given their dominance over the Caribbeans in this format. Since 2018, Bangladesh remained unbeaten against West Indies in this format, having won eight straight matches.
Squad
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed.
West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales and Gudakesh Motie.