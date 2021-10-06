Nasum nominated for 'ICC Player of the Month' award

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed on Wednesday was nominated for the 'ICC men's Player of the Month' award for September owing to his contribution in the five-match T20 International series against New Zealand.

The men's nominees also feature Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and the USA's power-hitter Jaskaran Malhotra. Nasum became the third Bangladeshi player after Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan to be nominated for the award.

Both Mushfiqur and Shakib eventually emerged as victorious. The left-arm spinner also looks highly likely to achieve the feat.