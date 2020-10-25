National cricket team coaches leave Bangladesh

National cricket team head coach Russell Domingo, fielding coach Ryan Cook and fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson have left Dhaka as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to close the cricketers camp, reports BSS.

The three coaches left Dhaka together at the wee hours of Saturday. While West Indian Ottis Gibson catches the flight of England, Domingo and Cook will go to their own country South Africa.

They are expected to return to Bangladesh ahead of the T20 tournament that the BCB is set to launch in mid-November.