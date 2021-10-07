Nazmul Hassan becomes BCB president for next four years

Nazmul Hassan will steer Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as its president for a new four-year term as he was predictably chosen by all the newly-elected directors on Thursday, reports UNB.

He served as the president of the board in the last two terms as well.

After taking on the full-time role for the consecutive third time, Nazmul said his main goal in the new term is to complete the construction of the Sheikh Hasina International Stadium in Purbachal.

“The main thing we have to do in the term is to build the Sheikh Hasina Stadium. We need this stadium if we would like to host the World Cup. This stadium is something must for us to hold big events,” Nazmul said on Thursday in this first media interaction after the election.