Bangladesh need 179 to whitewash Pakistan

Sahibzada Farhan's second T20I fifty propelled visiting Pakistan to 178 for seven in final match of T20I series against Bangladesh in Mirpur today.

Having already clinched the series by winning the first two matches, Bangladesh captain Liton Das won the toss and opted to field, making five changes to the squad.

Farhan, opening alongside Saim Ayub, gave Pakistan a flying start with an 82-run stand in just 7.5 overs before Nasum Ahmed broke the partnership by dismissing Ayub. Nasum then removed Farhan for a dominant 63 off 41 balls, halting Pakistan’s early momentum. Taskin Ahmed chipped in by removing Mohammad Haris cheaply.