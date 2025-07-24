Bangladesh need 179 to whitewash Pakistan
Sahibzada Farhan's second T20I fifty propelled visiting Pakistan to 178 for seven in final match of T20I series against Bangladesh in Mirpur today.
Having already clinched the series by winning the first two matches, Bangladesh captain Liton Das won the toss and opted to field, making five changes to the squad.
Farhan, opening alongside Saim Ayub, gave Pakistan a flying start with an 82-run stand in just 7.5 overs before Nasum Ahmed broke the partnership by dismissing Ayub. Nasum then removed Farhan for a dominant 63 off 41 balls, halting Pakistan’s early momentum. Taskin Ahmed chipped in by removing Mohammad Haris cheaply.
Hasan Nawaz provided a quickfire cameo, smashing 33 off 17 deliveries with three sixes and a boundary before falling to Shoriful Islam, leaving Pakistan at 131 for 4 in the 15th over. In the very next over, Saifuddin dismissed Hussain Talat as Bangladesh bowlers staged a brief comeback.
However, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha stitched together a vital 41-run stand for the sixth wicket, guiding Pakistan to a competitive total in their effort to avoid a series whitewash. Nawaz scored 27 off 16 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes, before Taskin removed him on the first ball of the final over. Taskin also dismissed Faheem Ashraf later in the same over, finishing with figures of 3 for 38.
Nasum Ahmed picked up two wickets, while Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin claimed one each, as Bangladesh managed to restrict Pakistan under 180.