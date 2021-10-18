Netherlands opt to bat against Ireland in T20 World Cup

Netherlands skipper Pieter Seelaar won the toss and elected to bat first against Ireland in the first round of the Twenty20 World on Monday.

It is the Group A opener in Abu Dhabi with the two teams fighting for a place in the Super 12 stage and Seelaar wants to put early pressure on the opposition.

"Looks a pretty good wicket, we want to get runs on the board and put pressure on them," Seelaar said at the toss.