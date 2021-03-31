Never been involved in game where batsmen don’t know DLS target: Domingo

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said he has never been involved in a game before where batsmen go out to bat but do not know what the DLS target is.

The incident took place during the second T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Napier on Tuesday. The game was halted due to bizarre reason as there was no revised target for the visitors when they started their chase.

When the second innings resumed, it looked like Bangladesh had to chase 148 in 16 overs after the target was adjusted as per the DLS method.

But after 1.3 overs, play was stopped and the umpires took custody of the ball as there was confusion regarding the target Bangladesh was chasing. Play was halted for almost five minutes and after some number crunching, it came to the fore that Bangladesh has to chase 170 runs in 16 overs.