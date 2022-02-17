New Zealand ahead after Henry's seven destroys South Africa

New Zealand dominated South Africa to hold a 21-run lead on day one of the first Test in Christchurch on Thursday after Matt Henry spearheaded the attack with a career-best seven for 23.

Henry's bounce and movement saw South Africa fold for 95 before tea, and at stumps New Zealand had benefitted from the wicket browning off in the late afternoon and were 116 for three.

Henry Nicholls was not out on 37 with nightwatchman Neil Wagner, dropped in the final over, on two.

Crucial to New Zealand's performance was Tom Latham winning the toss -- for the first time in the nine Tests he has been captain -- and putting South Africa in to bat.