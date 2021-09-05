Cricket

New Zealand elect to bat in third T20I

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in third Twenty 20 International in Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh will clinch the five match series if they beat the visitors as the tigers have won the first two matches.

Tigers keep their winning combination intact while Kiwis made three changes in the squad.

Bracewell, Sears and Bennett were dropped out of the squad and Allen, Kuggeleijn and Duffy are brought back.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Latham (capt&wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy and Ajaz Patel

