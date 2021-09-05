New Zealand elect to bat in third T20I

Tigers keep their winning combination intact while Kiwis made three changes in the squad.
Bracewell, Sears and Bennett were dropped out of the squad and Allen, Kuggeleijn and Duffy are brought back.
Teams
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Latham (capt&wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy and Ajaz Patel