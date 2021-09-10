New Zealand post 161 against Bangladesh

New Zealand made a good start as Allen and Rachin Ravindra added 58 runs in the opening stand— their highest in the partnership in this series.
Shoriful Islam, the left-arm Bangladeshi pacer, who was playing his first match in the series earned the first breakthrough removing Rachindra for 17 in the sixth over. In the same over, Shoriful removed the other opener as well.
In the last six over, New Zealand scored 65 runs which helped them to post their highest total in this series.
The final match of the series was being played on a different wicket which was not used earlier in this event.
For Bangladesh, Shoriful bagged two while Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed and Afif Hossain took one wicket each.
Bangladesh made four changes to their playing XI in this match resting Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin. To replace them, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Shamim Hossain made it to the XI.