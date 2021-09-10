Cricket

5th T20I

New Zealand post 161 against Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
In the fifth and final T20 against Bangladesh, New Zealand posted a challenging total of 161 while batting first after winning the toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, reports UNB.

Tom Latham, the New Zealand captain, continued on a good run and posted an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls while Finn Allen hit 41 off 24 balls.

New Zealand made a good start as Allen and Rachin Ravindra added 58 runs in the opening stand— their highest in the partnership in this series.

Shoriful Islam, the left-arm Bangladeshi pacer, who was playing his first match in the series earned the first breakthrough removing Rachindra for 17 in the sixth over. In the same over, Shoriful removed the other opener as well.

In the last six over, New Zealand scored 65 runs which helped them to post their highest total in this series.

The final match of the series was being played on a different wicket which was not used earlier in this event.

For Bangladesh, Shoriful bagged two while Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed and Afif Hossain took one wicket each.

Bangladesh made four changes to their playing XI in this match resting Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin. To replace them, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Shamim Hossain made it to the XI.

