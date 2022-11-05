Pakistan 'lost sleep' over losses but bounced back: Masood

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood on Saturday praised his team's character in battling back to stay in the hunt for a semi-finals spot after losing their first two matches at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Captain Babar Azam's side need to win their final Super 12 match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Sunday -- and for other results to go their way -- to grab a place in the final four.

Pakistan suffered heartbreaking losses to arch-rivals India and Zimbabwe before finding form and drubbing South Africa on Thursday in a dramatic, rain-affected match in Sydney.

"The timing of the losses proved costly for us because we are still not in that top two position," Masood told reporters.