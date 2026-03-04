Unbeaten South Africa face 'fresh start' in semi-final: Markram

South Africa are the only unbeaten side in the last four and are trying to rid themselves of a reputation for choking in the final stages at World Cups.

They have been the team to beat in this edition and got the better of New Zealand by seven wickets in a group game in Ahmedabad on 15 February.

"We had a good run against them in the group stages, but both teams have played a lot of cricket since then," Markram told reporters.

"It's a completely fresh start tomorrow (Wednesday) and it being a semi-final which is exciting as well.