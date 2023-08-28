Is Shakib actually any good as captain?

Is there anything as fickle as public opinion?

Public opinion, at the moment, is very much in favour of Shakib Al Hasan as captain. Most cricket fans in the country are imagining Shakib, the Bangladesh captain for the Asia Cup and the World Cup, as the knight in shining armour who will rescue the ODI team from an uncertain position and lead them to unforeseen heights.

But all this can change within a week. A couple of defeats to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup will flip the tables completely on Shakib. The ones who are on board the captain Shakib bandwagon won’t think twice before jumping off and joining the anti-Shakib mob.

But if there is anyone who already knows about the fickle nature of Bangladesh cricket fans, it’s Shakib.